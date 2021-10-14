I have known Adam Kirtley for over a decade. He is smart, curious, cares about our community and the people in it. One of his strongest characteristics is his interest in people and their point of view. Adam will make an excellent Walla Walla City Council member because he will consider all sides of an issue and its impacts in his decisions.

Adam understands that the choices we make now as a community can have effects for generations. He has a long view which is important in leadership today.

I wholeheartedly support Adam Kirtley for City Council. Please join me in voting for him.

Meagan Anderson-Pira

Walla Walla

