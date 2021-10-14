I have known Adam Kirtley for over a decade. He is smart, curious, cares about our community and the people in it. One of his strongest characteristics is his interest in people and their point of view. Adam will make an excellent Walla Walla City Council member because he will consider all sides of an issue and its impacts in his decisions.
Adam understands that the choices we make now as a community can have effects for generations. He has a long view which is important in leadership today.
I wholeheartedly support Adam Kirtley for City Council. Please join me in voting for him.
Meagan Anderson-Pira
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.