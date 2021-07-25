When I asked Adam Kirtley, Walla Walla City Council candidate for the Central Ward, why he was running for office, he told me a story. The story involved pride in our Valley assets, deep commitment to measured leadership and meaningful community relationships. It is from these community relationships that requests for Adam to run for office emerged. I am thankful that he is rising to the call.
I count myself among those who know well Adam's concern for the well-being of others and his capacity to take on tough work even in the face of opposition. For two decades Adam has led with common sense and empathy. From directing Blue Mountain Heart to Heart — before harm reduction was central to the local public health lexicon — to becoming the Whitman College chaplain to serve students across all faith traditions, Adam has listened and responded with integrity to diverse voices.
Adam Kirtley listens. He cares and works for Walla Walla. He has been a stalwart and forward-thinking volunteer for Community Council, Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition and Blue Mountain Community Foundation on issues of homelessness, environmental degradation, public health and community-police relations.
Elect Adam Kirtley to City Council's Central Ward position to affect positive results in local politics.
Suzanne Morrissey
Walla Walla