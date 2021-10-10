I admired the reproductive rights article published October 3rd because it emphasized the peaceful gathering and highlighted similarity to rallies nationwide. Many oppose legislation limiting the health choices of women. Yet I felt a sense of disbelief and outrage as I read further.
My eyes dropped to the quarter page ad for a concealed carry permit class. If you are a woman processing grief or trauma, you immediately have to contend with the microaggression perpetrated by this editorial choice to display a huge image of a gun next to an article acknowledging oppression.
Two more articles in the October 3rd paper recounted incidents highlighting the vulnerability of our valley’s teens. Gunshots after the football game — how thankful I was that my son and friends happened to leave early on Friday night. Yet other students endured the trauma of hearing shots fired. A third article uplifts a club for students fighting back against racist incidents locally.
Editors, please choose your ads and their placement carefully. Your concealed weapons ad threatens and overturns these stories. Also, apologize. For readers similarly outraged, vote for Gustavo Reyna, Adam Kirtley, Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick. They will keep our community excellent, prosperous and safe.
Kirsten Nicolaysen
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.