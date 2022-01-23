In a Jan. 16 letter to the editor, a fellow reader tells people to think for themselves on the Covid pandemic vaccination issue. In this case, it seems very selfish of him to spout rhetoric in the face of proven science. Is this fellow reader in possession of great new knowledge that we don’t have? What about bearing the well-being of our society in mind?
Covid vaccines are safe and reliable and used worldwide by hundreds of millions of people. They don’t promise not getting infected, but they do promise to keep you from getting deathly ill and filling hospitals.
If thinking and rhetoric like that of our fellow reader had existed in the 1950’s we would still be dealing with polio.
Walla Wallans, don’t just think for yourselves, but think and act for the benefit of all of society.
Steven Leroy Rusch
Walla Walla