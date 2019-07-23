Though I agree with Victor Phillips’ assessment of Democrats wanting “absolute control over all aspects of U.S. citizens’ lives,” I don’t share his rosy view of Abraham Lincoln.
Anyone who has spent time in government schools can affirm that Lincoln was discussed as if he was an angel sent from above, but reading the contents of the Lincoln-Douglas debates — instead of just learning that they occurred — should challenge one’s opinion of Lincoln and also question why those doing the indoctrinating conveniently skipped over most of Lincoln’s comments. Consider the following excerpt from Lincoln from the fourth joint debate at Charleston, Sept. 18,1858:
“I will say then, that I am not nor ever have been in favor of bringing about in any way, the social and political equality of the white and black races, that I am not, nor ever have been in favor of making voters of the negroes, or jurors, or qualifying them to hold office, or having them to marry with white people. I will say in addition, that there is a physical difference between the white and black races, which I suppose, will forever forbid the two races living together upon terms of social and political equality, and inasmuch, as they cannot so live, that while they do remain together, there must be the position of superior and inferior, that I as much as any other man am in favor of the superior position being assigned to the white man.”
Yes, actions are more important than words, so let’s look at what President Lincoln did. Instead of allowing states their autonomy, instead of allowing the states that were proponents of slavery to continue that abhorrent practice until ostracized out of doing so, up to 850,000 Americans lost their lives in the Civil War. Lincoln was a tyrant.
For more facts you won’t find in government schools, check out The Lincoln-Douglas Debates: The First Complete, Unexpurgated Text by Douglas and Holzer. Here’s an excerpt from the sixth joint debate at Quincy that bolsters Phillips’ point:
“I will say, now, that there is a sentiment in the country contrary to ours. There is a sentiment which holds that slavery is not wrong, and because it holds that slavery is not wrong, it goes for a policy that does not propose dealing with it as dealing with a wrong. That is the Democratic policy — that is the Democratic sentiment.”
Casey Carlisle
Walla Walla