They say you should judge someone not by what they say, but what they do. By that measure, Adam Kirtley is the clear choice for Walla Walla City Council, Position 2. Voters following Kirtley’s campaign on social media or in the community will see the serious work he has undertaken to engage voters and learn more about the role of city government. His opponent has no such evidence on social media.
From touring the landfill facility and water treatment plant to meeting with our fire chief, Kirtley has shown the level of commitment and curiosity we should expect of any representative entrusted with overseeing taxpayer dollars and making decisions on behalf of the whole community. Kirtley’s respect for city staff and interest in meeting with and learning from voters of all backgrounds is exactly the kind of engaged, thoughtful representation voters deserve and need.
The fact that Walla Walla is a wonderful community to “live, work, and play” is not by accident. It is the result of decades of hard work by residents working in partnership with city officials, nonprofits and businesses. A vote for Kirtley is a vote for the servant leadership that is the hallmark of Walla Walla.
Danielle Garbe Reser
Walla Walla
