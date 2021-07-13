I am writing in support of Adam Kirtley for Walla Walla City Council.
I’ve known Adam since 2003, when I was a case manager at Blue Mountain Heart to Heart and he served as executive director. Adam was an exceptional leader whose influence transformed everyday duties into a meaningful mission. Our clients struggled with HIV/AIDS and were often marginalized by conditions of poverty, racism and a variety of disadvantaged backgrounds. Invariably, Adam treated clients with respect and sought to understand their story. When tasked with distributing limited financial resources, his process was rooted in fairness and equity. Working with Adam was watching genuineness and integrity in action; ultimately, I’m a better professional and person for having had the experience.
So it is without reservation I endorse his current campaign. Adam intrinsically understands that people fundamentally want to be heard, understood and feel that not only do they matter, but they belong. A vote for Adam Kirtley is a win for you and our community.
Coincidentally, I’m wearing a t-shirt that says: “The mayor from Jaws is still the mayor in Jaws 2. It is so important to vote in your local elections.” Election Primary is August 3rd! Please vote!
Caley Moyer
Walla Walla