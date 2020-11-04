Fewer than 2% of the protesters in Seattle and Portland have committed violence and/or vandalism, and the ones who have are almost all outside agitators.
Ninety-eight percent of the protesters have peacefully protested — as is their constitutional right. They are quite the opposite of anarchists: They are for the restoration of an order which includes appropriate treatment of those who are arrested. Such an expectation is not “pie in the sky,” but basic human decency.
“Law and order” is not just surface, hold-your-breath quiet; it’s a deep-down commitment by conscious citizens to “do the right thing” for everyone concerned and not be ruled by anger. Several countries have shown that this is possible. Saying that the US has too many people is a cop out.
Instead of trying to cut off funding from “anarchistic” “Democratic” cities, the president would do well to clean up his own yard. Before sending federal unmarked cars against the governors’ and mayors’ wishes “to protect a federal institution,” he could safeguard a federal institution such as the U.S. Postal Service by telling someone like Louis DeJoy that rather than suppress votes by taking out sorting machines, he should guarantee mail-in votes with the same speed that the Senate rushed through the confirmation of a Supreme Court judge before the election.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla