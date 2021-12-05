I am a fan and external cheerleader of Walla Walla wines.
My observation to the industry, while the supply chain is down, is that glass bottles can be sterilized rather easily, and waste management firms all over Washington State have lots of bottles in recycling systems. I am sure there is a way to sort something out.
Many Oregon wineries have gone to plastic corks, and we could do that until traditional production is available. Additionally, the switch would be sensible and sustainable.
Cat Rudolph
Tacoma