Grantland Rice said: “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.” This would have been an exemplary paradigm for our culture to embrace in practice.
Instead, we put winning on a pedestal as a measure of success representing an antithetical golden rule — rooted in avarice and selling it as the America dream.
Those who are not winners in this model are referred to as losers or failures. This paradigm is very exclusive. Only a few attain it at the expense of the many. This paradigm breeds inequality and racism, creates poverty, disenfranchises millions and champions white privilege. This model needs losers and failures as a means of measuring its own success.
The touchstone of winning/losing, success/failure is profoundly based on one-up-man-ship, rapacious competition, put downs and “better-than-you” attitudes and behaviors. Our attachment to this cruel archetype has brought out, from within most of us, the very best and the very worst — not lacking in human sacrifice and cost.
This truculent model is responsible for much of the pain and suffering we experience in the world. Until this model is redefined and replaced by one that is far more compassionate and inclusive, the cultural suffering this paradigm has to offer will continue for generations.
Such a paradigm has become so predominant that, in our zeal to become successful — winners, we often lose sight of that which is really important — the welfare of one another. We become so busy trying to “be somebody,” so self-important, that we miss out on the most important seemingly intangible values of life: kindness, charity, compassion, love, diversity, equanimity, cooperation — values capable of being translated into a tangible reality.
This jingoistic model saturates every element of our culture — education, politics, religion, criminal justice, the work place, in sports, on Wall Street, you name it. This exclusive pattern pervades our entire society giving birth to suffering created by a model embracing exclusion and mean-spiritedness.
Albert Einstein said: “Try not to become a person of success but rather try to become a person of value.” A culture who embraces this narcissistic paradigm, may call you a loser and a failure and they may not understand nor care about the value of living “outwardly simple and inwardly rich.”
Still, you can take comfort in their shallow rebukes because you realized theirs wasn’t the only game in town.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla