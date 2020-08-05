I want my own state.
My opinions and values are different than the majority of people where I live. That means I need my own senators and congressional representative.
Would that mean that my vote has a million times the clout of a vote of someone living in Seattle? Of course — but that’s the point — it’s what I want and that’s all that matters to me. I will whine and stomp my feet until my city puts something on the ballot for me to vote for me.
Who cares about what the majority of people in my state want? I don’t and that’s all I care about.
David Higgins
Walla Walla