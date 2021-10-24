Saturday, I fell down the same hole I fell through in 2017, knocking off a white rabbit’s top hat.
“My fault,” he said. “Should have watched where I was going.”
Almost everyone was walking backward. Nearby the knave of hearts and queen of hearts were talking under a maple tree. Its leaves fell upward, from the ground to its branches.
“What do you call this place?” I asked.
“The land of alternative facts,” the rabbit said.
“Give me an example.”
“The 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”
“Surely you don’t believe that,” I said.
“Of course not. Some of us have critical thinking skills. But we pretend we believe it.”
The two playing cards approached us. “We heard you,” the knave said. He handcuffed us and led us downhill, toward a flaming pit where demons poked inhabitants with pitchforks.
Walking downhill backward was hard, and we fell on the knave, flattening him.
We ran uphill, past the queen, who yelled for reinforcements. We reached the rabbit hole, where the bunny hoisted me through the opening.
My neighbor Jed stared at me. My clothes were covered with dirt.
“You look like you’ve been to hell and back,” he said.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla
