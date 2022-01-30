One recent morning, I entered a small business in Walla Walla and noticed the clerk behind the counter wasn't wearing a mask. I asked her "Do you feel comfortable not wearing a mask when serving people all day?" She said "I have a religious exemption, and they have to honor that." I said, "I'm just curious. On what do you base your religious exemption?" I expected her to quote a Bible verse, but she just said "I'm a Christian." When I looked at her blankly (because being a Christian, in my opinion, is not a reason for exemption to a public health recommendation), she continued "I'm a blood-bought, born-and-raised Christian, and I have good immunity." I didn't say anything more.
What I wanted to say was: "If you get Covid-19 and become ill and occupy a bed in the ICU, and I'm in a car accident requiring a bed in the ICU, but there's no room because you took the last bed, your choice to not get vaccinated doesn't feel 'Christian' to me. Rather, it feels very selfish." A real Christian cares about others, not just themselves.
Being a Christian is not a sufficient reason to refuse getting vaccinated.
