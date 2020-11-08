Aspirationally inspired, Democrats need to take the White House, both houses of Congress, plus a majority of the statehouses through 2036.
Immediately, Congress needs to pass the Heroes Act — in its entirety — the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Soon after, nationalize a COVID-19 response with massive production of PPEs, one day, medically verified, turn-around testing; mandatory masks, social distancing policies and national tracing until a medically tested and proven vaccine is available for distribution and the country vaccinated.
Congress must then nationalize health care, the banks, Wall Street and energy — and raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour allowing for incremental increases annually. Then pass the Equal Rights Amendment, repeal the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College.
Next grant D.C. statehood and pass an immigration bill that includes extending amnesty and citizenship to the 11 million immigrants currently working and paying taxes in our country including the extension of citizenship to all Dreamers. By 2028 replace our antiquated/failing educational system with the “Finnish” model.
Add six more Supreme Court justices with term limits on all 15 justices. Begin a national discussion on ending poverty — accompanied by appropriate legislative action(s).
In fairness, overhaul the existing tax law whereby there are no loop holes allowed for anyone; and in all fairness, allow no income tax exemptions for all private, non-profits (churches included). All income taxation must be based on a progressive model.
Cutting military spending one-third (by 2024 then ½ by 2028) and raising the federal gasoline tax by 20 cents per gallon is next. Then, legalize marijuana nationally using federal tax proceeds for drug and mental health care rehabilitation services.
Federal excise taxes on all alcohol products should be adjusted upward, the majority of revenues going toward alcohol-related rehabilitation programs.
Revenues gained would be applied toward universal healthcare, free college tuition, paid maternity leave and child care, with enough credit equity to finance and/or borrow toward a 12 trillion dollar infrastructure start up plan — making money available for renewable clean energy; reconstructing roads and highways; rebuilding America’s bridges; construction of coast-to-coast rapid rail and hyper loops and rebuilding the power grid.
Finally, take big money out of elections so elections are publicly financed — repeal Citizen’s United — then make it illegal for lobbyists to lobby Congress.
I realize it’s only a modest start. Get crackin’!
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla