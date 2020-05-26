The conundrum facing the country in the era of COVID-19 is that, on one hand, the curve of hospitalizations must be bent enough so that the medical system is not overwhelmed and, on the other hand, the country must be reopened before it falls into a further devastating economic depression.
How do we reopen the country in a manner that returns the economy to the “black” while at the same time bending the curve so that the medical infrastructure is not overwhelmed?
The solution is simple: We need a “reverse quarantine.” There are certain identifiable factors that make individuals and groups much more at risk of hospitalization if they contract COVID-19. The medical professionals and statisticians need to first identify those factors with the data available.
Then we must quickly establish an infrastructure of “safe zones” that will be put under quarantine. This would involve both communities and individual houses.
By this we mean a true quarantine by which they would be kept fully separated from society and fully logistically supported just like the nation supports its troops when they are at war. Only after the infrastructure of safe zones is established we then reopen the country. We still monitor the medical system for spikes and, if and when they happen, rather than re-closing society, identify the new vulnerable groups and extend the safe zones.
This way the economy could rapidly be reopened in a manner that will return it to profitability while at the same time keeping the medical system from being overwhelmed. Then when an effective treatment, cure or vaccine for COVID-19 is found we can then open the safe zones and reintegrate society.
If we do not use a bold approach to combat this pandemic but instead use this “baby steps into the water” approach the U.S. is going to fail at both flattening the curve and fall into a depression that will devastated the economic well being of the country.
The reverse quarantine is the only way to resolve this conundrum.
Steven Long
Walla Walla