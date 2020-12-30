Diagnosing the demise of democracy in our country in less than 400 words is a difficult proposition, suspects are many: Social justice warriors, rampant entitlement, cancel-culture, a lazy and corrupt mainstream media, an educational system designed to indoctrinate rather than educate, the grievance industry — to name a few.
A few years ago I wrote about “fool’s choices.” These “either or” propositions destroy free speech and meaningful discussion.
At the time the most prominent fool’s choice was: Either you believed in globalization and open borders or you were a racist. There is no middle ground or gray area with such statements and ad hominem attacks are the natural byproduct.
The current fool’s choice before us is that either you support draconian measures to fight COVID-19 or you are “anti-science” and care more about money and the economy than about human life.
This conclusion ignores the reality that since March we have learned much about this virus. Nine months ago severe measures in the face of the unknown were proper and generally accepted.
The “flatten the curve” effort to prevent our health-care system from being overwhelmed was a noble cause. Without getting into the “died of” versus “died with” argument, we now know that the infection fatality ratio for this virus is extremely age dependent.
In spite of this we continue to use a one-size-fits all approach. A reasoned approach that focuses on the aged and infirm makes much more sense.
Lockdowns and masks were based on projections, first from the Imperial College of London (the author was later caught violating protocols and fired) and then from our own University of Washington. Both were almost comically flawed, in process and conclusion.
Fatality models pale compared with very real increasing child suicide rates, depression, drug addiction, domestic abuse, and bankruptcies. No one except teacher unions are selling distance education as an effective tool. There is real damage being done, and for no good reason.
We continue to make vast societal changing decisions based on the fears of March rather than the knowledge of now.
For any readers who dare to explore the regions of gray between the black and white I would highly recommend reading the Great Barrington Declaration (sounds long, it isn’t). It is signed by over 4,300 health officials and scientists, it is not a “fringe document.” Maybe the U-B could even report objectively on it?
Michael Lesko
Milton-Freewater