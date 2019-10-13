A list of adjectives for Steve Moss
This epistle is in support of Steve Moss, who is running for a second term on the Walla Walla City Council. Readers have or will have submitted letters singing praises for Steve, listing his qualifications and achievements, so I will not touch on these attributes.
I have known Steve for years due to his volunteer work with our neighborhood association and meeting him as we both take our morning walks, so I speak with some authenticity.
In the English language adjectives before a name define that person. I list some of those that apply to Steve:
Humanitarian
Dedicated
Caring
Thoughtful
Qualified
Honest
Apply any (or all) to Steve and you will have a description of the kind of person you want to continue making decisions for our fair city.
Steve Moss is worthy of your vote.
Bob Freeman
Walla Walla