A list of adjectives for Steve Moss

This epistle is in support of Steve Moss, who is running for a second term on the Walla Walla City Council. Readers have or will have submitted letters singing praises for Steve, listing his qualifications and achievements, so I will not touch on these attributes.

I have known Steve for years due to his volunteer work with our neighborhood association and meeting him as we both take our morning walks, so I speak with some authenticity.

In the English language adjectives before a name define that person. I list some of those that apply to Steve:

Humanitarian

Dedicated

Caring   

Thoughtful

Qualified  

Honest

Apply any (or all) to Steve and you will have a description of the kind of person you want to continue making decisions for our fair city.  

Steve Moss is worthy of your vote.

Bob Freeman

Walla Walla

Tags

Recommended for you