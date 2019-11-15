When considering the state of our national media, as we did last month, it is right to look for pivotal changes in the market place of ideas which led to current conditions.
By the mid 1970s our nation was war weary and disillusioned with the way government had functioned with regard to tectonic social changes.
Private citizens were adjusting to new paradigms of racial relations, women's rights, a sexual revolution, industrial malfeasance with the environment, and product and worker safety. Industrialists were concerned by the growing hostility toward business and increasing pressure being brought to bear with legislation.
In his inaugural address, Ronald Reagan said, “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to the problem, government IS the problem.”
Those words elicited the memory of other words, “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union,..., do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” The conclusion, by extension, Reagan was saying 'we the people' are the problem! It was puzzling why he said it or how he got away with it.
From that time forward we saw the privatization of many of the functions of government which had previously been entrusted to civil service employees and the idea that the changes were to “save tax payer money” didn't make sense.
Logically, accomplishment of tasks bears costs no matter who does them and business will always need to add profits which raises the final price. There were too many other changes to list here but they all resulted in loss of accountability to 'we the people'.
It wasn't until the early 2000s that we learned about the Powell Memorandum which brought everything into focus. In 1971 Lewis Powell wrote a letter to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce which was to serve as the basis for Chamber deliberations about a course of action to counter what they saw as a challenge to our economic and legal system.
This month's Walla Walla Meaningful Movies title is, “Heist: Who Stole The American Dream,” which takes a penetrating look at what happened as a result of the Chamber's actions after the 1971 meeting. It is showing this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church 73 S Palouse St, Walla Walla.
Conversation facilitators following the movie are Don Schwerin and me. There is no admission charge and popcorn is free.
Rodger Stevens
College Place