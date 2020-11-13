Why couldn’t all the political parties involved in the election take a headcount of all registered voters in each state? And then they could compare that number to the total ballots received. That would show if there were too many votes in each county, there are always some who don’t vote.
Second thought. Why not have each county of each state get one electoral vote, no matter the population of that county? That would make each county equal. That would take power from high-populated counties and make all the counties equal for all the people. The majority of counties would rule.
This country needs to set standards for all states in this nation. All ballots are in by Election Day and nothing after.
John Douglas
Milton-Freewater