Walla Walla has several relatively new traffic circles, and apparently more are on the way.
Reportedly, these traffic systems often result in fewer serious accidents, provide more efficient traffic flow and are even helpful environmentally as there is less stopping, starting and idling.
I’ve noticed, however, that some folks are struggling to embrace the circles. I see drivers stopped as if frozen in time.
Here are a few unrequested suggestions on how to navigate these friendly circles. Slow to a safe speed as you approach the circle to see if other vehicles have already entered. If no other vehicles are in the circle and near you, then you need to enter immediately without stopping.
Unnecessary stops destroy the purpose of the circle, which is to keep traffic moving safely and efficiently.
Vehicles will be moving from your left to your right. If you encounter vehicles going right to left, you might be in a foreign country. Note that the circle provides the opportunity for you to turn right, go straight, turn left or even do a U-turn.
Anyway, a huge thank you to ingenious traffic engineers everywhere, and safe travels everyone.
Jim Williams,
Walla Walla 99362