I’d like to add some context to the recent opinion article “Mandates, rights, community and society.”
From the article: “Given the crucial place the notions of mandates and rights now play in the fray, it is evident that indifference or inertia, or permissive silence or reticence, are among the most tragic of options. A great deal is at stake. The soul of this cherished democracy is the issue.”
From Thought Co.'s Robert Longley regarding a democracy versus a republic: “In a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected. In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.”
Americans have many examples of bad laws: Jim Crow laws, laws against same sex relations. Those laws were wrong, and there are many more mandates and laws that are overturned or repealed on a regular basis.
By the way, scientific mistakes make a long list.
The reasons we have a republic, and its protection for minorities, is what makes America great.
Charles Spencer
Walla Walla