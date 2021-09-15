While volunteering in my political party's booth at the fair last week, one of the first visitors we had was a very angry older man clearly identifying himself with assault rifle clothing and a dirty, worn cap demonstrating allegiance to our 45th President. As he postured himself, his question to us was, "How is your life been better in the last six months?" My instinct was to say we definitely have more kindness and compassion coming from the White House, which makes my life much better.
I want to urge you to look at Gustavo Reyna for Walla Walla City Council. I first read his bio in the U-B's election coverage, and thought, "Wow!" Then I heard him speak, and couldn't believe how fortunate we were to have someone of his qualifications, experience and, yes, compassion want to volunteer his time to help our community.
I am so incredibly sad at how angry our citizens are. We need leadership that is inclusive and will bring us together, not people who are bringing their own agenda to the job.
Please reach out to Gustavo and have a conversation with him. You will walk away with hope, I assure you.
Janis Corn
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.