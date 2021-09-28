Our busy downtown seems to reflect the success of our efforts to keep businesses vibrant.
Please remember to also support these places which flourish from our visits: the Walla Walla Public Library and the Fort Walla Walla Museum. Visitor numbers are vitally important to them especially when requesting funding assistance such as grants.
The museum is a perfect place to take visitors. The impressive exhibits cover a wide variety of interests, and they offer programming for all ages.
And you should see the wonderful changes at the library which sports a very thoughtful re-organization as well as a new fresh look. if you’ve gotten out of the library habit, I encourage you to stop in, get a tour and get reacquainted. And, of course, check out a good book.
A community's public library and its museums are its gems. They hold the opportunity for experiences you won't find anywhere else.
As we head into fall, it's a perfect time to rediscover these special spaces and all they have to offer.
Beth Hudson
Walla Walla
