Benjamin Franklin commented on our Constitution when he said “We’ve given you a Republic, if you can keep it.”
I wish to keep it as it is too precious to forsake.
We must rid ourselves of a president who continually lies, provides false and misleading information, foments hate and touts ridiculous conspiracy theories. Let’s silence the tripe that this man maliciously spreads with every word he utters. It’s imperative that this president and his followers be stopped from systematically destroying the principles on which this country was founded.
If Donald Trump is allowed to remain in office it will be the demise of freedom for us all and the ultimate end of civil discourse to protect that freedom.
We can no longer afford a president who is incapable of leadership and spends unreasonable time on tweeting, hunting for ways to challenge our electoral process, demeaning the media and belittling his perceived enemies. His failure to develop any plan to fight the coronavirus, and in many cases deny its very existence, is a travesty.
The result of his neglect and his inability to accept expert counsel has resulted in the death of over 183,000 fellow citizens.
If we overlook the opportunity to dispose of the cancer that has been growing with this administration and the congressional leadership that supports him, I predict that we must say goodbye to this “grand experiment,” this republic, this government of and by the people.
Therefore please join me as a Republican for Joe Biden by voting for him, a decent man and a devout Christian who is highly capable of leading us into the future. By doing so Trump and his minions can be removed from office thereby accomplishing the essential first step of rebuilding confidence in the executive branch. This action is the only hope left for us in providing the leadership necessary to help us rejoin the international community, restore integrity in government and conquer the current pandemic that is affecting every aspect of our daily lives. These matters have been neglected far too long.
The second step is to undo the damage Trump and his followers in Congress have inflicted on us during the past four years. And while we are taking corrective measures, let us then go about restoring the Republican Party so it functions with the pride and dignity it possessed before the current political nightmare.
Al Van Cleave
Walla Walla