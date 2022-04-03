All the “39 and Under” smiling faces were a treat to see in Sunday’s paper, March 27th. They are, as you stated, “young professionals in the Walla Walla Valley” and they work in many fields within our area. They are to be congratulated and encouraged as they give to and hopefully prosper in Walla Walla.
But where are the Black and the Asian faces??? Perhaps they are represented, but are not so apparent. Also, I noticed that 75 percent of the group are women. I can’t believe your article reflects the diversity or balance of young adults working in Walla Walla today.
I understand the article is using information volunteered by the community, but the readers of your paper would be better informed, and a wider diversity of citizens would be honored, if there was an effort to seek out, as well as draw from the community, those who are honored.
Melissa Webster
Walla Walla