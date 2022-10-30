I am writing to share my outstanding interaction with Jared Hawkins and to voice my support for his candidacy for the part-time District Court Judge position. Jared volunteered his time to speak at an informational meeting held by the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network. I was impressed with how he provided complex legal information in a relatable and understandable way. I have no doubt that he will bring the same compassion and understanding if elected to the bench.
To me, being a judge requires someone who not only understands the law but can apply it with an empathetic and human touch. Based on my experience with Jared, I have confidence that he is the right candidate to do just that.
Julie Brown
Walla Walla