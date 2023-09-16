As a mother of three attending Walla Walla Public Schools and the wife of a WWPS teacher, I have complete confidence that a vote for Alayna Marie Brinton for School Board Position 4 will truly benefit all students and staff members.
I've had the opportunity to work alongside Alayna for the past seven years and know whatever she sets her mind to she achieves. Alayna has passion, drive, and a work ethic unlike anyone I've ever seen. She has a strong desire to do good in her community. She has proven this as a leader in Walla Walla's mental health field. Alayna shows up and gets things done! She's not afraid to voice her thoughts and opinions and will stand up for the safety, well-being, and betterment of everyone in the district.
Alayna has the gift of putting herself in others' shoes, considering their views and opinions. She has an open heart and is willing to listen to all, whether or not they disagree or agree. Alayna's character, intelligence, and ethics would be of the greatest value to have on the WWPS board.
Chelsea Moro
Walla Walla