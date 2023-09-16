Having worked extensively with Alayna Brinton, I wholeheartedly support her candidacy for WWPS Board. Her commitment to improving the quality of education and supporting both students and staff in the district is unmatched.
Alayna is an innovator who recognizes underserved areas in our community and then pools (and even generates) resources to fill the gaps. Her collaborative approach and open-mindedness suit her perfectly for the job. She actively listens to the concerns of our community, taking them into account when endeavoring in new ventures. Her ability to build bridges and forge innovative solutions to complex problems will undoubtedly yield equitable support across an enormous breadth of students. She leaves everything better than she found it!
With a background in mental health, Alayna possesses the expertise to address the unique challenges faced by today’s youth, particularly in a post-COVID era, when so many still struggle with the enormity of what they have endured. As someone whose own career has bridged both clinical and educational realms, I can personally attest to the importance of a school district’s culture on its students’ emotional health. Alayna’s passion for education, commitment to integrity, and ability to collaborate make her the optimal candidate for the board.
Emily Rea
Walla Walla