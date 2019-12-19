Thursday’s state Supreme Court ruling making it clear state lawmakers are subject to the state Public Records Act like other elected officials — from city council members to the governor — is a victory for the people of Washington state.
The 7-2 ruling affirms that it’s the people’s government and we, the people, have the right to see what our elected officials are doing when representing us.
Unfortunately, some lawmakers might bristle at the high court rejecting their claims they were not subject to the 1972 voter-approved Public Records Act and try to take legislative action to circumvent this reasonable ruling. That should not happen.
But some lawmakers, including Walla Walla’s Rep. Skyler Rude, a Republican, have been seeking ways to be as transparent with the public (and the media) in regard to the records they create without running afoul of the law — or, at least, their fellow legislators’ interpretation of the law.
In fact, Rude met with the Union-Bulletin Editorial Board earlier this month specifically to discuss his efforts to work in as transparent manner as possible. His enlightened approach will be needed in January when the Legislature goes into session and begins assessing the impact of Thursday’s ruling.
The ruling upheld a lower-court decision in a long-running legal dispute in which 10 news organizations — including The Seattle Times, which owns the Union-Bulletin and Yakima Herald-Republic — that challenged the Legislature’s claim that lawmakers are exempt from the Public Records Act.
Michele Earl-Hubbard, the attorney for the media coalition, called the ruling “huge.”
“We now finally have — after decades of fighting — a decision telling the Legislature, telling the public, that individual legislators are subject to the Public Records Act — and always have been,” she said.
Under the Public Records Act, government entities routinely release documents such as emails and investigative reports. But state lawmakers and legislative officials have denied requests for such records, citing changes they made to that law that they claim closed their records to the public. Legislators also have argued their work in Olympia requires confidentiality.
We have long contended that such reasoning is nonsense. The only difference between state lawmakers and local elected officials or the governor is that legislators write the state’s laws, and therefore felt they could exempt themselves.
That sent a horrible message to local officials. It said to them, with a wink and a nod, that open records aren’t that important because the Legislature doesn’t have to comply.
Access to public records and transparency are important. The state Supreme Court’s ruling that lawmakers must follow the Public Records Act should stand.