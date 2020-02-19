Although the local election for school and EMS levies occurred just eight days ago, ballots for another election will be arriving in your mailbox Friday or Saturday. This time for the state’s presidential primary.
And this presidential primary is a bit different — and likely more significant — than in the past.
This time around the votes cast in both the Democats’ and Republicans’ primaries will count toward delegate allocation to the national conventions for the respective parties.
Of course, it makes no difference in the GOP primary as President Trump is the only candidate on the ballot.
But the Democratic ballot has a baker’s dozen of candidates listed. The results could be significant as Washington’s primary, which is officially March 11, comes just a week after Super Tuesday in which 16 states hold primaries or caucuses.
That could well mean the Democratic field is narrowed and Washington state’s input could be significant. The Evergreen State is the second-biggest of five states state voting on March 1.
At this point it looks as if the viable contenders are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Still, because the ballot had to be prepared weeks ago, the ballot will also include Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, A Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
So, how does this work?
You will receive two ballots in the mail — one for the Democrats and one for the Republicans. Independents do not get to participate.
Voters can fill out only one ballot. The other should be discarded.
Keep in mind that in voting in either primary, voters must legally declare their party affiliation. That declaration will be public information.
That means that candidates soliciting donations, and anybody else who might be interested in what direction you might lean politically, can comb through the voting records to see with which political party you have aligned yourself.
Here are the declarations that must be signed for each party:
Democrats — “I declare that my party preference is the Democratic Party, and I will not participate in the nomination process of any other political party for the 2020 Presidential election.”
Republicans — “I declare that I am a Republican, and I have not participated and will not participate in the 2020 precinct caucus or convention system of any other party.”
Those declarations don’t set well with many voters, even those who tend to vote for more Republicans than Democrats, and vise versa. But in the presidential primary, it is the leaders of the two political parties who make the rules on who is eligible to vote in their primaries.
We, too, would prefer a wide open primary in which voters could vote for without declaring a party affiliation, but that’s simply not possible if the votes are to count toward delegate allocation.