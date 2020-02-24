Yes, Isaacs Ave. construction is a pain, but well worth it

Ugh!
That’s likely the noise that can be heard from many drivers today when they get to Isaacs Avenue. The construction season — which has come early this year — is underway.
Yes, it’s going to be inconvenient for perhaps the next eight months or so, but the detours and the dust, dirt and mud will be well worth it when Isaacs Avenue is fully upgraded and the underground utilities have been updated and replaced.
Yippee! That’s what folks should be exclaiming.
Fixing the city’s infamously lousy, pot-hole lined streets has consistently been top priority for citizens over the years. To its credit, the Walla Walla City Council has taken this effort seriously. So, too, have voters in approving a sales tax increase in 2012 to get the job done.
In addition, the city has embarked on the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan, which aims to replace the 140 miles of city water and sewer pipes — 115 miles, or 80%, have been determined to be failing (as in leaking, often profusely).
This endeavor to upgrade the city’s infrastructure should be cheered.
This construction that starts today on Isaacs will be between Roosevelt Street and Wellington Avenue. It will start with underground utility replacement that is expected to run through March. After that, the construction extends all the way to Wilbur Avenue.
This stretch of work is considered Stage 3 of 6 in the second phase of Isaacs Avenue construction. Three stages — 1, 2 and 6 — have been completed and culminated with the traffic signal on the rebuilt intersection of Isaacs and Roosevelt.
The roughly $9 million Isaacs Avenue total project includes $3.8 million in state transportation and ecology grants, $3.2 million from the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan and Transportation Benefit District funds and $2.2 million of federal funds from a Surface Transportation Block Grant.
Second Avenue through the middle of downtown and beyond has been improved in recent years as has Alder Street. Yes, local taxes and fees were increased to foot the bill for the constructions, but the progress has been stunning.
City officials have done an outstanding job in getting grants to supplement local tax dollars.
The detour signs that will be up for the next few months are more than a signal that another route to your destination is required, they are also letting you know the city’s roads and utilities will soon be much improved.