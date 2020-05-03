WWCC needs strong leadership in budget crisis

Walla Walla Community College, not long ago honored as the best two-year school in the nation, now finds itself in the same boat as every other community college in Washington state — and that boat is taking on water fast.
The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has significantly reduced sales tax revenue. As a result, the state is calling for an across-the-board cut of 10% at every state school.
It’s going to mean fewer education options for local students and the loss of jobs. To say it’s unfortunate is a vast understatement.
The trouble is rooted in the state’s community college system being underfunded for years.
Last year, we urged the Legislature to put more money into community colleges. We called the need glaring.
Lawmakers have put billions and billions into K-12 education in recent years in response to the Supreme Court mandate to fully fund basic education in the McCleary ruling. Four-year colleges were also on the radar as the Legislature sought to lower tuition by pumping more cash into that part of higher education.
Meanwhile, community colleges have gotten short shrift.
Walla Walla Community College and the state’s other two-year schools are a vital part of our economy. They provide training for those seeking careers in high demand fields. They also provide a more affordable place for those seeking to start work on a four-year degree.
But, in the midst of the pandemic, it’s certain that WWCC won’t see any financial relief from Olympia. Some will come through the federal government as part of the stimulus funds aimed at offsetting the current economic upheaval.
So that leaves WWCC officials and its board members looking at slashing $3.2 million by July — this on top of having already trimmed $2 million during the current school year.
Sadly, this will limit the offerings at WWCC and, ultimately, that takes a toll on the entire Walla Walla Valley. WWCC is critical to the local economy.
WWCC has a new president, albeit in an acting capacity, in Chad Hickox. He’s only been on the job for a bit over a month, and has been tasked with keeping WWCC afloat.
But it’s a good sign that Jim Peiterson, president of the college’s faculty union, expressed faith in Hickox’s abilities. Hickox served provost and executive vice president at WWCC before being named acting president.
Peiterson, who has shown himself a strong leader for the faculty in the past, said union members have confidence in Hickox as a leader.
“I’ve seen him make really tough decisions in such a short amount of time, and it was well done,” Peiterson said.
WWCC needs that leadership now in this current crisis.