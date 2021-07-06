There aren’t many positive things that came about because of the pandemic, but one that we’re certainly grateful did blossom and grow throughout the COVID-19 ordeal is the increased interconnection of our community. One local organization that has seized the opportunity to bolster this boon is the Walla Walla Senior Center on Sprague Street.
Reopening on July 6, according to the U-B’s Sheila Hagar, the community center will pivot toward programming that encourages the coming together of all ages.
The reasoning for this?
“Growth and community engagement is a main theme in this movement,” Tania Seib shared with Hagar, and it’s driving the organization forward to a brighter future for all in the Walla Walla Valley.
Based on some keen observations made while serving the community during the pandemic, Hagar reports, staff plan to craft programming to better suit users: increasing the service capacity of the drive-thru meal distribution program, offering more grandparent/grandchild bonding activities, creating more gardening opportunities, scheduling activities that exercise the body and the brain, reconfiguring spaces to accommodate other organizations’ programs boosting the mixing of different age groups.
The pandemic highlighted how divided our society has become. Not just politically, but socially.
As an article by Home Care Assistance put it, “Age segregation has become the norm in America today. We divide up our communities and our activities by age. Young people are in schools, older people alone at home or in retirement communities or facilities, while young and middle-aged adults tend to cluster at offices and work sites. As a result, there is little interaction between generations. Even our neighborhoods are predominantly young or old.”
16 months into this worldwide event, it is clear that separation helps no one. Connection is the key to survival.
This quote by iconic cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead hits the nail right on the head: “Connections between generations are essential for the mental health and stability of a nation.”
We couldn’t agree more. And the changes at the Walla Walla Senior Center give us a boost of hope as we continue through this pandemic.