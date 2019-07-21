It was, metaphorically speaking, a heavy lift to convince Walla Walla School District voters in November to approve a $65.6 million bond to renovate Wa-Hi, Lincoln High School, Pioneer Middle School and to do extensive upgrades at several other schools.
But now, about eight months later, the real heavy lifting has begun. Construction has started.
Up first is a huge $3.7 million project — roof replacement and heating and cooling system upgrade — for Berney Elementary School. Work began the day after school let out for the year and is expected to be done before students return in September.
And then it will be on to the next project, and the next, and the next.
The school district has scheduled an open house for contractors and vendors for July 30 at 3 p.m. at the Wa-Hi library. This is an opportunity for those interested in bidding to meet project personnel about the scope, phasing, scheduling and bidding process.
The work will be going on for years. The public will be watching closely.
Superintendent Wade Smith and school officials know that, and fully understand they must prove to the community they can deliver everything they promised when the proposal to spend $118.2 million — $65.6 from the bond and $52.6 in state matching funds — was pitched.
Going into the November election, the public was skeptical. Over the past two decades, as Wa-Hi bond after Wa-Hi bond failed, lack of trust was seen as the reason.
Smith, who took the helm of the district in the summer of 2016, understood that regaining public trust in the school district was Job One. Smith met with individuals throughout the community for months after his arrival to gain their perspectives on what the district has been doing right — and wrong. He specifically asked that those he talked with be brutally honest.
The extensive plan was developed focused on community input.
A project of this size will take years to complete. The plan is to stage the projects in a way that local contractors will have an opportunity to bid on work.
Wa-Hi’s renovations will begin in the fall of 2020, but ground for the new science building will be broken this September or October, with plans for it to be finished in about a year. Pioneer’s work will also begin in 2020 and it and Wa-Hi should be wrapped up in the summer of 2022. Renovations at Lincoln will start in the fall of 2021 and last about 10 months, Smith said.
It’s a great plan.
If it comes to fruition as it was envisioned, the voters — along with students, parents, teachers and school personnel — should be thrilled.
Not only will school building be built, but so will the public’s trust.