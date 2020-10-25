WW School Board should revisit hybrid model soon

Schools are slowly and cautiously reopening in the Walla Walla Valley.
For example, the College Place School District now has some in-person learning. Walla Walla Catholic Schools, too, has kids back in the classroom.
But last week the largest school district in the Valley, Walla Walla, opted to delay its plan to reopen school as part of an in-person and distance-learning hybrid model for the lower grades — second grade and younger — at a School Board meeting Tuesday.
The decision left many families disappointed, while many others were relieved. After a two-hour virtual meeting, the only thing that was clear is that the community is split on in-person learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know the community is not of like mind,” board member Derek Sarley said. “It’s half and half. It’s pretty darn split.”
Still, support for in-person learning was voiced by three Walla Walla County Department of Community Health staff members. Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha, Healthy Communities Division Manager Nikki Sharp and Community Health Nurse Sarah Murray offered public support a hybrid schedule for K-2 students. Jecha said schools have not been a large source of community spread with COVID-19 and stated that moving to a hybrid schedule would not hurt his efforts to control the virus in the county.
While the five-member School Board looked poised to approve the reopening as board members Sam Wells, Eric Rindal and Ruth Ladderud stated a desire to OK the hybrid schedule, the board ultimately punted. It asked Superintendent Wade Smith to seek further discussion with families and students before proceeding.
That’s not a bad strategy — at least for now. College Place has only had its students back in school a week. What happens there will offer insights for Walla Walla.
Still, families with school-age children are yearning for a clear path to students being back in school so they can plan their work schedules and home life.
Beyond that, and far more important, a great many students need to be back in school for mental and emotional reasons as well as educational reasons.
“I think we need to get the youngest kids back on Monday and use that as our starting point,” said Wells, who is the board’s president. “Then we need to re-engage with the union and parents on the upper grade levels on what the parameters should be.”
The board should revisit this issue in the next few weeks.
And we disagree with board member Rindal that a unanimous decision is a key to getting kids back in Walla Walla schools .
We like the direction Wells favors.
It feels like it’s time to move forward with in-person learning this fall — particularly now that the hybrid plan has the blessing of local health officials.