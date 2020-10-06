WW School Board should have made clear public split on in-person learning

The community was not well served by the Walla Walla School Board’s decision last week to read just four public comments — all in favor of continuing remote learning — at its online board meeting. In addition, it was a mistake by the board to not make it clear that comments received on the issue were evenly split.
While the final decision by the school board — to continue remote learning — might not have been changed by that information, it is certainly a very bad look for the school board. It creates concern over transparency.
JD Pitts, a parent of an elementary school student, contacted the Union-Bulletin with concern that he sent a letter to the school board in favor of in-person learning but that it wasn’t read aloud or acknowledged at the meeting.
School Board President Sam Wells, to his credit, was extremely forthcoming when he was asked about the situation.
In short, Wells said that the only letters read out loud were those submitted to the board’s administrative assistant no later than noon on the day of the board meeting. None of the other letters met the criteria.
Wells said that comments sent to individual board members or Superintendent Wade Smith are shared within the board, but not necessarily the public. Wells told Union-Bulletin reporter Jeremy Burnham that, without counting every email, he estimates that the comments the board received were evenly divided on the issue of reopening school in person.
Wells said there was no intent to mislead. We take him at his word.
However, the five school board members need to look at this from the view of parents or community members — particularly now that nearly all public meetings are being held virtually.
When folks want to comment on an issue, they generally aren’t going to wonder if there is a specific set of rules they need to follow to have their comments considered. They simply figure, and with good reason, that if they write one or more school board members their views will be included in the record.
“Not reading any letters from those in favor of reopening schools could be interpreted as misleading, but at a minimum, it is not keeping the general public fully informed as to what parents, students and other community members desire,” Pitts said.
It’s fair criticism.
In the end, the school board — and all local government bodies — should give citizens every opportunity to be heard.
If a comment comes to a board member and it’s not clear if the intent was to have it read at the meeting, get in touch with the writer to ask.
All of us, including school board members, are adjusting to having virtual meetings. Given that, it’s a learning experience.
Let’s hope the Walla Walla School Board has learned the importance of getting as much information to the public as possible.