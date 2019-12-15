The Walla Walla City Council wisely agreed to revisit its decision to toss recyclable material collected from residents into the landfill if the cost to recycle is deemed excessive.
The plan approved by the Council in November was shortsighted. The role of government is to provide services to the public that the people cannot provide for themselves — from fire and police protection to paved streets, clean water, garbage collection and curbside recycling.
These services all come with a price, and there is an expectation those costs will be covered by taxpayers. No service is free — it is paid by somebody.
The city now charges a fee to residents for curbside recycling and, because the cost to recycle has escalated dramatically because China is now restricting what it will accept, the fee will have to be increased to cover the higher charges.
That’s not happy news for anybody. Still, the Council has an obligation to citizens to keep the recycling program going as cost effectively as possible.
The “tipping point plan” approved by Council Nov. 6 allows recyclable material collected each month to not be recycled and, instead, thrown in the city dump.
This seems to defeat the purpose of recycling. Even if only a few months of recyclable material were given the heave-ho it wouldn’t feel right.
The Council, by unanimous vote, agreed to revisit the decision after a request from members of the city’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. The matter will be discussed Wednesday night at the regular City Council meeting at City Hall.
“It’s a mistake to judge this simply on the cost of the short-term effects of the city budget,” said Bart Preecs, chairman of the Sustainability Advisory Committee, adding that longer-term issues such as carbon footprint and sustainability be considered.
Now, to be clear, we don’t believe the cost of recycling should have no limit.
Nevertheless, it’s too early to to start chucking recyclables into the landfill without exploring various options.
Recycling is a necessary service to the public, and the city government has an obligation to continue providing it.
