Tuesday’s presidential primary in Wisconsin where voters had to cast ballots at polling places was, as expected, a fiasco.
It doesn’t have to be like this in the future if Wisconsin officials — as well as state elections officials across the nation — would act on the advice being given by Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman.
Washington’s vote-by-mail system is generally touted by experts as more secure against election hacking than other systems and its convenience boosts voter turnout. But only five states have vote-by-mail elections.
When Washington first went to vote-by-mail there was resistance, mostly because many voters enjoyed visiting with others at the polls and, well, change is not easily embraced.
Yet, after the mess in Wisconsin this week, it’s clear change is a better option.
The coronavirus pandemic caused many in Wisconsin to skip voting in person for fear of getting sick, which is, of course, a legitimate concern. Others lined up — supposedly six feet apart — for extended (and excessive) periods of time.
Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans bickered over whether voting rules should be changed in the midst of the election to favor their political positions.
Here’s how The New York Times reporter on the ground in Milwaukee described the situation: “After a morning of voting across Wisconsin, in an election that has drawn derision from public health experts and inflamed partisan tensions, a picture is emerging of long lines, some flaring tempers and a dose of chaos and confusion in the state’s most heavily populated areas.”
The nation must do better. This November’s General Election is fast approaching.
Wyman said that she and state Elections Director Lori Augino have talked to every state and Puerto Rico about vote-by-mail.
“A lot of states thought they could just flip a switch,” said Wyman in a recent interview with The Seattle Times.
Wyman, a Republican, said adopting a vote-by-mail system brings daunting logistical concerns. An accurate list of voters’ home addresses is needed, enough time between the election and an official certification date is needed to allow the counting of ballots, and machinery needs to be acquired.
The sooner that states can start making the switch to a vote-by-mail system the better.
Congress has been discussing the idea, although without much enthusiasm. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will seek to include it in the next coronavirus stimulus package.
While it is a solid idea, given the clear division between many Republicans and Democrats in Congress on vote-by-mail issues, it seems unlikely this will come to fruition this year.
That leaves it to the states and their legislatures to take action now.
Their top election officials must continue to reach out to Wyman.