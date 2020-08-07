Willingness to rethink Main Street shutdown is a win for city government

A week ago today city of Walla Walla workers were busy closing to traffic Main Street from Second Avenue to Palouse Street as a way to create more outdoor space to help downtown restaurants, tasting rooms and shops boost business in the midst of tighter COVID-19 restrictions.
Unfortunately, that anticipated boost turned out to be a bust.
But city officials — in coordination with Downtown Walla Walla Foundation’s executive director and merchants — went into action to come up with a new and vastly different plan.
Too often when governments at all levels put a plan in place, and the result isn’t nearly as positive as expected, public officials dig in their heels and forge on to try to make it work when it’s clear it won’t.
So kudos to Walla Walla city officials for recognizing the overall plan wasn’t going to work. They stopped trying to put square pegs in round holes, and immediately focused on finding something that will work.
It’s hard to say for certain why the four-block road closure last week didn’t work well, but the bottom line was that merchants reported that downtown was empty and business was down.
The new plan leaves Main Street open to traffic this weekend but provides space for wine tasting and dining by using several parking spots.
Starting this morning, parking stalls on the north side of Main Street between Walla Walla Pasta Factory and Bacon & Eggs (Second Avenue to Colville Street) will be partitioned off to make space for the expansion of tasting rooms and restaurants. Main Street will remain open to two-way traffic.
“The idea is to allow the restaurants and tasting rooms to have more space so people are encouraged to use downtown,” said Andy Coleman, director of the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department that’s been put in charge of this project.
The parking-spot closure will remain in place through Aug. 14 so that businesses, as well as city and downtown officials, can assess whether it’s working.
If this doesn’t work well, the city has already proven it is willing to make changes.
The coronavirus pandemic has thrust new challenges on all of us. City officials, to their credit, are showing needed flexibility to find solutions that work.