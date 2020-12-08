Will compromise be on mind of congressional Democrats?

Republicans did well in the November election as they seem to have retained control of the Senate (pending Georgia’s January two-seat Senate run-off election) and cut deep in the Democrats’ majority in the House.
Republicans picked up 10 seats in the 435-member House, reducing the Democrats’ majority to 11 seats.
While that might not be as clear as it should be to the public as President Trump continues to babble on about how the election was “rigged” and “stolen” by President-elect Joe Biden (with zero evidence), many House Democrats get it. They understand that America, despite rejecting Trump, did not abandon the Republican Party nor its right-of-center policies. They know rejecting reality could cost them their seats in 2022.
And how the House Democrats will respond when the new Congress convenes in January can be seen in the actions of two members of Washington state’s congressional delegation.
Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner wrote on Monday that Rep. Susan DelBene of Medina and Rep. Pramila Jaypal of Seattle will “lead Democratic groups that showcase the split between the party’s most liberal and centrist factions.”
DelBene was elected chairwoman of the centrist New Democrat Coalition while Jaypal will chair the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
About half of the Democratic House members — 104 of 222 — are members of the New Democrat Coalition, including all Democrats in the state delegation except Jaypal. The Progressive Caucus also has more than 100 members. Internal battles are going to occur.
Those in the Coalition are aligning themselves with Biden’s more centrist approach.
That’s going to make the next session of Congress very interesting as more moderate Republicans are going to be courted by centrist Democrats to support Biden’s agenda if (more likely when) liberals balk.
“With the margin the Democrats are going to have being so tight, any grouping of members who want to demand something has more leeway if the speaker is unable to get any support from the other side of the aisle,” Mark Harkins, senior fellow with the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, told Brunner.
All this should mean that compromise will become more necessary in the House and Senate to get anything of substance accomplished. Washington state’s influence through Jaypal and DelBene will be key as the House Democrats establish their political identity in 2021.