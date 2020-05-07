Wildfires on horizon might be our next big problem

COVID-19. COVID-19. COVID-19.
It’s the problem that’s constantly on our minds. It seems to be all that’s on our minds.
But it isn’t the only problem we will face in the coming months.
Wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest is on the horizon and, based on this spring’s drier than normal weather, it’s going to be a doozy.
In Oregon, the state Department of Forestry declared the beginning of fire season May 1 in the southern portion of the state. It is the earliest start to a fire season in the area since 1988, and only the third time since 2000 that fire season was called before June 1.
The situation is also troubling in Washington state.
“Overall, since the beginning of the water year in autumn 2019, the region has been drier than average except for Western Washington and extreme Northwestern Oregon,” according to a recent report by the National Interagency Fire Center. “Elsewhere precipitation has been significantly below normal, and drought designations have expanded across the region.”
So what can be done? Not much beyond what is normally done — be well prepared to fight fires, and take preventative action to stop the spread of wildfires.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 will also add to the wildfire problem.
Fire officials in Oregon and Washington are now trying to plan for how they will staff the front lines while maintaining social distancing measures.
“We’re looking into all kinds of scenarios about how would we put a fire camp together if it’s needed,” said Tom Fields, fire prevention coordinator for the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Of course, when the fires are raging, many of those precautions might have to be abandoned to save firefighters from flames.
And this potential disaster should be a warning to us all to be extremely cautious in or around forests and other dry, open spaces.
Let’s consider what the U.S. Forest Service has been telling us since 1944 through Smokey Bear — “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
It’s more than a catchy slogan, it’s true. Nearly nine of 10 forest fires are human caused.
This year, more than ever as we are already stretched thin dealing with COVID-19, don’t be a human who starts a wildfire.