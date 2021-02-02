Wildfire smoke may be more dangerous than we thought

The increase in wildfire smoke that settles in the Walla Walla Valley every fall is more than just annoying, it’s a health hazard for some.
But a scientific study from the University of Idaho has evidence that the health damage being caused by wildfire smoke is more serious and perhaps more widespread than we imagined.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the Idaho study shows that efforts to stop wildfires using bulldozers to dig into the earth stirs fungi and bacteria that are lifted in the air by the heat of the fire, which are then carried and mixed with the clouds of dust and smoke.
This, the Times reports, results in countless living microbes transported “that can seep into our lungs or cling to our skin and clothing, according to research published recently in Science.”
Researchers found these airborne pathogens might sicken firefighters and downwind residents.
“At this point, it’s really unknown. The diversity of microbes that we’ve found are really mind-bending,” said Leda Kobziar, the University of Idaho’s wildland fire science director.
And that is really concerning.
While this study provides no clear answers to this problem, it nevertheless should serve to make us take reasonable precautions to limit the smoke we inhale.
That, of course, is far easier said than done. Over the past few years the number of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada and California have been growing.
Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has been working to slow wildfires in the state. She has proposed to the Legislature a permanent funding source to fight and prevent wildfires.
However, in order to really solve the problem other states and the Canadian provincial governments must also be aggressive in stopping fires before they start.
Ironically, as the study points out, churning the earth can create unintended pollutants.
Science is never simple.
The Times reports that Kobziar and study co-author UC Davis Associate Professor of Medicine George Thompson III said that up until now, the connection between microbes and wildfires has been anecdotal. Wildland firefighters were getting sick with after fighting blazes but the cause could not be pinpointed to inhaling spores of the fungi genus Coccidioides.
“We have more questions than answers at this point,” Thompson said. “Our lungs are exposed to pathogens every day we don’t think much of. But [what] if we increase the number of microbes in there with fire?”
What the Idaho study found seems to be a solid foundation to find ways to combat the microbes released in the firefighting process.