Why was WHO's upbeat coronavirus claim embraced?

When “breaking news” scrolls across the bottom of your TV screen, it’s not always cause to take notice. It’s almost an hourly event on the 24/7 cable news networks.
But on Monday afternoon, a breaking news story on CNBC seemed to be different — a game changer, as the pundits like to say.
“Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare,’ WHO says,” was the headline.
Other news organizations, too, leaped on the story, which got its start from a comment by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the World Health Organizations’ emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, at a news briefing in the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters.
“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Van Kerkhove said. “It’s very rare.”
But then, less than 24 hours later, this bit of positive breaking news was immersed in ice-cold water. WHO convened another news conference to walk back the comments, stressing that much remains unknown, according to The Washington Post.
Van Kerkhove then called the controversy that arose from her comments “a misunderstanding.”
“I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that,” she said. “We do know that some people who are asymptomatic, or some people who do not have symptoms, can transmit the virus on.”
Another heaping helping of confusion on our coronavirus pandemic plate.
Who do we believe? Is it WHO? Is it the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention? Is it Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infections disease expert?
The answer seems to be all of them, yet none of them — at least with 100 percent certainty. Tracing diseases is science, but like all science, it’s not perfect, particularly in the early stages. And that is where we are with COVID-19.
In this specific case, Van Kerkhove’s non-denial denial further complicates an already complicated matter.
Van Kerkhove seems to be saying that she does not know for certain what the transmission rate is for those not showing symptoms, but she has a sense that it’s “very rare.” Her evidence is more anecdotal than empirical at this point.
Mike Ryan, head of emergency programs for WHO, told The Washington Post it was not the “intent of WHO to say there is a new or different policy. … There is still too much unknown about this virus and still too much unknown about its transmission dynamics.”
But “We really don’t know” isn’t what anybody wants to hear.
We all want an end to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why “very rare” transmission of the disease was so easily embraced on Monday.