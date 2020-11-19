Why can't Washington and Oregon stay on Pacific Daylight Time?

It’s been a few weeks since the West Coast turned back the clocks to Pacific Standard Time, and it’s still tough getting used to — at least when the sun sets (that’s 4:17 p.m. today).
And that’s precisely why Washington’s and Oregon’s state legislatures approved legislation a few years back calling for permanent Pacific Daylight Time. Most folks find the time change unnecessary and annoying. We prefer having more daylight to less.
Why then are we still turning back our clocks in the fall and springing them forward in March?
We need the permission of Congress. In addition, the approved legislation won’t kick in until the entire West Coast — including California — makes the move at the same time.
Canada, too, wants in. British Columbia officials said they were ready to go. Like Oregon and Washington they are waiting on California.
In 2018, California voters approved the change by a landslide, 62% yes to 38% no. But it won’t become law until the California Senate gives its blessing by a two-thirds majority.
We are all still waiting.
Given all the turmoil in this country, it’s unlikely Congress is going to take action on this West-Coast issue — which is far from a crisis — anytime soon.
Still, it would be nice to end the twice-a-year ritual of adjusting our clocks.
Moving the clock back in the fall and forward in the spring started for economic and national security implications. During World War I and II it was a way to get an extra hour of daylight for working and it was also a way to save energy.
Now, it’s just a hassle.