It’s spring (or soon will be!), so the sap is flowing and the chainsaws are buzzing.
Tree service people are going door-to-door telling homeowners that their trees need to be cut, thin, pruned, trimmed or removed. We have even heard of “tree service” companies that use fear tactics, telling homeowners they can expect their tree to fall over on their home. Much of this advice is pure nonsense.
The internet is full of free tree advice, much of which is published by tree service companies. Trees do not require thinning.
Most trees do not require annual pruning or trimming. If you take your eyes off of your smartphone while you walk around town you will notice many improper cuts on the trees.
Nearly all our trees show signs of improper cutting. The most beautiful of our trees are the trees which remain uncut. There are fewer and fewer of these uncut trees in Walla Walla.
If you feel your trees must be pruned or trimmed, please remember there are only four good reasons to take a lopper or a saw to a tree: cut only weak, dead, broken or conflicting branches.
Thirty years ago, when arborists were rare, we called them when we needed help to save a branch or a tree. Now we call an arborist for help in removal or retrenchment. Who will speak for the trees?
Thomas Mair
Walla Walla