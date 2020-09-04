Whitman statue's future should be based on more than artistic value

A variety of perspectives should be explored in determining whether the statue of Marcus Whitman on Main Street should stay or go.
At this point, it seems, its artistic value is dominating the debate.
A local team of art researchers, which has support from the Whitman College President’s Cabinet, has proposed removal of the Whitman statue from its current spot at the west entrance to the Whitman campus and having it relocated to Fort Walla Walla Museum, where the group says its true context can be shared.
But it’s also important to understand history — including why that statue was placed at that spot.
In the case of this statue, we don’t have to go back too far in history, less than 30 years ago.
In April of 1991, then-state Senate Majority Leader Jeannette Hayner, R-Walla Walla, stashed cash in the state’s capital budget to purchase a duplicate of the Marcus Whitman statue that was then, and is still now, featured in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall as well as the Capitol in Olympia.
Each state gets two statues in the Statuary Hall, and Washington state is represented by Whitman and Mother Joseph. (The latter statue is also in the lobby at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla).
Hayner secured $53,000 to create a duplicate of artist Avard Fairbank’s 1953 original of Whitman before the mold was destroyed.
“We thought we would be derelict in our duty if we did not have one cast for the place where it has the most significance,” Hayner said in 1991.
The statue was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1992, and was accepted for the city by then-Mayor Ellen Haun. The event featured remarks by Hayner, who by then had decided to retire from the Legislature. The chief address was given by Whitman College history Professor G. Thomas Edwards.
Edwards, who died at age 86 in 2018, was an expert in Western American history. According to his obituary published on the Whitman website, whitman.edu, Edwards “served as an important resource and adviser for seven Whitman presidents.”
In 1982, then-President Robert Skotheim asked Edwards to write a scholarly history of Whitman College. His work was said to add significantly to the “history of higher education in the Pacific Northwest” and “those volumes capture the spirit that defines much of the Whitman experience.”
It would be wise to comb through what Edwards and others have written to gain some insights that could be helpful in this discussion.
That history, as well as the history of the statues in Washington, D.C., and Olympia, are as worthy of consideration — if not more so — as the art researchers’ concern that Whitman is wearing the garb of frontier trapper rather than a medical missionary.
This statue should be looked at in full context, not simply through its artistic value or the lens of the summer of 2020.