While I-1939 might be flawed, it's been ruled constitutional

A federal judge this week ruled that Initiative 1639 — a host of firearms regulations approved by Washington state voters in 2018 — is constitutional.
And while we disagree, it’s U.S. District Court of Western Washington Judge Ronald Leighton’s words that hold the weight of law. When he says I-1639 is a constitutional law, it is — at least for now.
Leighton’s ruling will certainly be appealed, and the final verdict is likely to come from the U. S. Supreme Court.
But until then, I-1639 is the law and must be followed.
To this point, some sheriffs in Washington counties contend they won’t enforce the law because, in their opinion, they believe it is unconstitutional. Again, their opinion — like ours — isn’t legally binding. Leighton’s is.
Leighton said in his ruling that current federal law banning the sale of handguns to people under 21, as well as state laws going back to the 19th century, have imposed age restrictions on weapon purchases.
“These authorities demonstrate that reasonable age restrictions on the sale, possession, or use of firearms have an established history in this country,” Leighton wrote in the order. “The extension of Washington’s age restrictions” for semi-automatic rifles “is ultimately a distinction without a difference.”
In a statement Monday, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he was “confident that Washington law enforcement officials will carefully review this ruling from a Bush-appointed federal judge upholding the constitutionality of I-1639.” He expects all to enforce the law.
Adding, “Enhanced background checks will save lives, and the duty to perform these checks is not discretionary.”
Still, we have opposed I-1639 and urged voters to reject it. However, about 60% of voters statewide approved it.
Our objection was that the scope of the ballot measure was simply too broad. Initiatives are generally a lousy way to write laws. The ballot proposals are written specifically to represent a single point of view. There is no give-and-take of the legislative process. And, as a result, flaws are often discovered once it becomes the law.
Beyond that, the way in which the signatures were collected to put the measure on the ballot was seriously flawed.
State law requires a “readable, full, true, and correct” description of the measure to be printed on the reverse side of the petition, and the text of the I-1639 petition sheets lacked underlining and strikethroughs to explain its changes to existing law. That did not occur. The size of the print describing the intent of the initiative was too tiny to be read, and so, too, was the way the proposed changes were not clearly marked.
This, in our view, could be enough to invalidate I-1639.
Whether a higher court agrees is another matter.
But until a final resolution to appeals comes to fruition, we agree with Ferguson. The voter-approved law must be followed.