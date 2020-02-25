State Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, has been accused of doing some concerning things.
Some of Shea’s fellow state lawmakers believe his conduct was so outrageous that he should be removed from his position as a state representative.
Should he?
While we strongly disagree with his opinions, actions and words, we believe it’s ultimately up to the voters.
If Shea did nothing criminal, it’s not the place of those outside the 4th Legislative district — including legislators — to prohibit voters from electing him. Nor should Shea be forced to resign because his views are out of the mainstream of Washington state. It’s the Spokane Valley he represents.
Nevertheless, Shea’s alleged actions are disturbing.
Last summer the The Spokesman-Review reported that leaked emails revealed Shea sought to conduct surveillance on local progressive leaders as part of his quest to establish a 51st state governed exclusively by Christians. An independent investigation by the Rampart Group confirmed the allegations Shea was involved in planning political violence.
Many in Spokane, including the mayor and police chief, have called for Shea’s resignation.
Shea remains defiant. He has has not spoken to investigators or been cooperative.
Still, the allegations have resulted in Shea’s fellow Republicans in the House kicking him out of their caucus, which means he can’t use Republican staff nor is he allowed to meet with them behind closed doors to discuss legislation and policy.
Last week, a Democrat-led effort to boot him from the Legislature failed along party lines. The 56 Democrats in the House signed a letter calling for his expulsion while zero Republicans joined them.
“I’m guessing this is the end of the line for (expulsion) this session,” said Rep. Tana Senn of Mercer Island, an author of the letter.
This is an election year and Shea’s seat, like all 98 House seats, is on the ballot.
The voters of his district will have an opportunity to decide if Shea represents their views and if he has been an effective lawmaker. His ouster from the GOP caucus would also seem to be a consideration.
The call is, as it should be, ultimately up the Spokane Valley voters whether Shea returns to Olympia in 2021.