When schools open is local decision

The federal government controls much in this country, but our public schools are not under its purview. Decisions made about schools are made at the state and local level. And, frankly, that’s as it should be.
So President Donald Trump’s ham-handed effort to force the nation’s schools to reopen this fall is beyond the scope of his authority.
Now, to be clear, we have urged our local school districts to return their students to classrooms this fall. We believe it is, in the long run, best for the students’ learning and their socialization.
But we have also made clear that this should only occur if proper safeguards for reducing the spread of the coronavirus are put in place.
And that has to be done at the local level, where superintendents, school board members and teachers understand the COVID situation in that community.
Unfortunately, Trump’s mandate — via Twitter — is not helpful.
“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” the president tweeted on Wednesday. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”
Yes, the federal government can withhold its funding to schools, but keep in mind that this is a small fraction of overall education funding. The U.S. Department of Education pegs the federal contribution at about 8%, most of which goes to targeted programs.
The bulk of school funding comes from taxes paid to state government and local school levies.
So, in reality, Trump’s threat is hollow.
Yet, it is troubling because he has brought partisan politics into the mix by highlighting what he believes Democrats are thinking regarding the November election,
In addition, Congress might have something to say about withholding federal funds for schools. Congress controls spending.
The bottomline is that Trump (and the federal government) need to let states and local school districts make the call on whether their schools reopen this fall.
The Walla Walla School District, for example, has shown extraordinary leadership and transparency in working through the various issues regarding returning kids to classrooms this fall.
Local school officials — in the Walla Walla Valley and around the nation — are fully capable of making the decision on when to safely reopen schools without federal interference.