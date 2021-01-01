When politicians cut in line to get COVID-19 vaccines, show appreciation

The politics of vaccination — as in who is at the front of the line to get a COVID-19 vaccine — is very real.
Unfortunately, many of the members of Congress are clueless or, perhaps, just selfish. Same goes for their staff members.
Members of Congress, including many who have downplayed the coronavirus or even poo-pooed it as not a serious national health crisis, have jumped the line to get their first of two COVID-19 vaccines.
It’s hard to believe that those who didn’t believe COVID-19 was a health emergency are now trying to set an example for others by demonstrating the vaccine is safe. It feels more like it’s for them, not us.
Meanwhile, the rest of the county waits for the vaccine as front-line medical workers and the elderly, who are most likely to die from COVID-19, get their shots.
Now, to be fair, it makes sense that top government officials such as the president-elect, the House speaker and Senate majority leader and others get vaccinated to ensure our government keeps running, but the failure to acknowledge that they indeed are cutting in line is irksome.
It’s even more maddening, however, that many congressional staff members are getting vaccinated far ahead of others.
Politico reported that Congress’ attending physician informed lawmakers Monday night that two staffers in every House member’s and senator’s personal offices are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
In addition, Politico wrote, the Office of the Attending Physician is offering the vaccine to four staffers of every committee chair and every ranking committee member.
Some lawmakers, who don’t have health conditions that put them at risk, have declined the vaccine so that others can get theirs. That’s appreciated.
In the end, this is all about optics. The number of folks in the House and Senate – 535 — isn’t enough to make a real difference in vaccinating America. And neither are a couple of thousands staff members.
But when senators and representatives act as if they are making a sacrifice rather than getting protection from a deadly virus, it is a bad look.